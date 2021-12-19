Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 10 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Dec. 13-18)
Kaelyn Hamilton, McKinney North girls basketball
Hamilton, the reigning 10-5A offensive player of the year, was thrust into starting point guard duties during the Lady Bulldogs’ district opener against Princeton. She helped lead North to victories over the Lady Panthers and Sherman, averaging a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, as well as four assists and four steals for the state-ranked Lady Bulldogs.
Mackenzie Nolan, Prestonwood Christian girls basketball
The Lady Lions went 2-0 on the week with wins over Arlington Grace Prep (68-23) and Oak Cliff Faith Family (68-61). Nolan scored 17 points against Grace and enjoyed a career night against Faith Family. The sharpshooter tied the Prestonwood girls’ single-game scoring record — held by all-time leading scorer and alum Jordan Webster — with 39 points against Faith Family.
Maria Husain, Coppell wrestling
Husain is undefeated on the season at 13-0 and added another tournament title to her resume Saturday, going 2-0 with two first-period pins to capture first place in the 95-pound weight division in the Ms. Claus Slam at Coppell High School.
Taylor Haggan, John Paul II girls basketball
The state-ranked Lady Cardinals continued their strong start Friday with a 60-52 win over Fort Worth Brewer, and thanks in large part to the work inside by Haggan. The junior double-doubled in John Paul’s latest victory, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Kaden Stuckey, Plano boys basketball
The Wildcats kept their unbeaten start intact at 15-0 to begin district play, outlasting Hebron for a 58-52 victory. Stuckey was big down the stretch for Plano, knocking down 10-of-11 free throws to pace a game-high 15 points plus six rebounds and a steal.
Cast your vote below and check back later in the week to see who is named Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week.
