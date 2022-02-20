Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Feb. 14-19)
Jasmine Robinson, Allen wrestling
Robinson completed her second undefeated season of high school wrestling on Saturday and helped the Lady Eagles win back-to-back Class 6A state championships along the way. The Allen sophomore bested all comers in the 165-pound bracket at the state meet, including a pinfall win in just 50 seconds in the finals, and earned most outstanding wrestler honors for her efforts.
Jaxson Ford, Prosper boys basketball
The Eagles' margin for error was slim last week, needing wins over state-ranked Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell to sew up a playoff berth. Prosper did just that and Ford played an instrumental role -- the reigning Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in Prosper's two must-win games to help send his team to the postseason.
Tyten Volk, Frisco Centennial wrestling
Volk won the gold medal in the 152-pound weight class at the Class 5A state championships on Saturday. Volk earned pinfall wins against his first three opponents, and then in the finals, he claimed the state championship with a 5-0 victory on points.
Conor McKenna, Frisco Wakeland swimming
Wakeland defended its Class 5A state swimming and diving championship in dominant fashion and McKenna was a big reason why. McKenna claimed gold in the 200 freestyle, as his time of 1:37.92 was one minute-and-a-half faster than the rest of the field. He also finished second in the 100 butterfly and took home two more silver medals as part of the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Kaleb Ikbal, The Colony swimming
Ikbal had a big showing in Austin at the state swim meet, breaking the team record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 45.74. Ikbal placed third in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle.
