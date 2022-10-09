Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Oct. 3-8)
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
Jayden Walker, McKinney North football
Walker has been one of the area's breakout stars at running back, and he continued his stellar junior season during Thursday's 34-14 win over West Mesquite. The North running back carried the ball 29 times for 322 yards and three touchdowns to improve the Bulldogs to 5-1.
Yale Erdman, Flower Mound football
The Jaguars picked up their first win of the season on Friday against Plano East and Erdman has his fingerprints all over the 48-31 victory. The Flower Mound quarterback completed two-thirds of his passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 45 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.
Zack Darkoch, Coppell football
The Cowboys bounced back from their first loss of the season in a big way on Friday, routing Marcus 38-14. Darkoch and the passing attack helped set the tone for the win, as the Coppell receiver went on to catch 11 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
Massimo Russolillo, Frisco Lone Star football
Russolillo recorded 11 tackles, with two for loss, as well as 2.5 sacks, three quarterback pressures and a forced fumble and graded out at 95 percent in the Rangers’ 42-0 shutout of Centennial on Friday.
D.J. Coleman, Mesquite Horn football
Coleman tallied 10 tackles, with four for loss, and a pair of quarterback hurries as the Jaguars notched a key 24-16 victory over rival Mesquite on Friday.
