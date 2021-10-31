Keldric Luster

Frisco Liberty junior quarterback Keldric Luster scored the game-winning points in Thursday’s 50-49 victory over Frisco Reedy on a two-point conversion with eight seconds remaining in the contest.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 9 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played Oct. 25-30)

Keldric Luster, Frisco Liberty football

Luster had a special night in the Redhawks’ big 49-44 win over Denison on Friday. The Liberty quarterback threw for 461 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for a whopping 206 yards and an additional score.

Brighton Mooney, Frisco Independence cross country

Competing in the loaded Region II-5A meet, Mooney turned in a personal-record time of 17:51.15 to win Tuesday’s regional championship. She finished 19 seconds ahead of the next closest finisher.

Hudson Heikkinen, Plano West cross country

Heikkinen won a nip-and-tuck race at the Region I-6A meet to not only claim the first regional championship of his cross country career but help advance the Wolves to state as a team. Heikkinen’s winning mark was clocked at 15:25.3.

Kylen Woods, Newman Smith football

The Trojans closed out their 2021 campaign in dominant fashion with a 56-6 rout of Samuell. Woods, who currently ranks fifth among area wide receivers in 5A, tallied seven catches for 140 yards and scored four touchdowns in Smith’s victory.

Devon Judelson, The Colony cross country

The Cougars qualified for the state cross country meet as a team for the first time since 2015 and thanks in part to a strong run at regionals by Judelson. The junior logged a 16:09.56 to finish fourth overall.

