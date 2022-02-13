Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Feb. 7-12)
Crislyn Rose, Sachse girls basketball
Rose led the Mustangs to an undefeated 9-6A championship season, culminating with a pair of victories last week. In a showdown with second-place Wylie, Rose tallied 26 points in a district-clinching 47-31 victory on Monday. The following day, Sachse completed its unblemished run to the district title with a 68-24 win over Naaman Forest and Rose was once again the catalyst, pouring in a game-high 27 points.
Avery Jackson, Jr., Frisco Memorial boys basketball
The Warriors are in the midst of a historical season and Jackson has been one of several standouts. Memorial improved to 17-0 in 9-5A as it secured the first district championship in program history. Jackson scored 30 points and added five assists in an 85-82 victory over Frisco on Monday. The following day, Jackson had 17 points and four steals in a 70-62 win against Independence. To cap the week, Jackson put on an encore performance, turning in a 30-point effort as the Warriors remained unbeaten with a 70-60 victory over Liberty.
Scout Carrell, Coppell wrestling
Carrell has had a dominant season on the wrestling mat and it culminated in a berth in the Class 6A state tournament. Carrell went 4-0 to capture first place at 119 pounds in the Region II-6A Tournament, held Feb. 11-12 at Allen High School. Carrell is 35-2 on the season. She is one of three Cowgirls that qualified for the state tournament, where she will be joined by regional champion Maria Husain (95 pounds) and Piper Carrell (102).
Ja'Kobe Walter, McKinney boys basketball
The Lions are entering the playoffs on a roll with six consecutive wins, including a 71-59 victory over first-place, No. 7-ranked Denton Guyer on Friday. Walter, the reigning 5-6A MVP, was his usual dominant self against the Wildcats with 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. For the week, Walter averaged 21.5 points per game.
Jordan Thomas, Hebron girls basketball
The Lady Hawks are headed to the playoffs and thanks in part to strong two-way play from sophomore forward Thomas. Hebron clinched a postseason berth by topping Lewisville on Tuesday -- a game where Thomas logged an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double -- and had similar production in Friday's seeding game against Plano with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
