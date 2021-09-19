Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 8:30 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 13-18)
Donovan Shannon, Rock Hill football
Shannon enjoyed a career night during the Blue Hawks’ 42-34 victory over Princeton. The Rock Hill running back carried the ball a whopping 37 times for 278 yards and five touchdowns — all single-game program records — while also adding two pancakes as a blocker.
Jake Franklin, Prestonwood football
Franklin was all over the place during the Lions’ 28-14 district victory over Fort Worth All Saints. The linebacker led the team with 16 tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in an all-around stout defensive performance.
Brendan Sorsby, Lake Dallas football
Nominated for the second time this season, Sorsby had one of the most emphatic performances of any quarterback in the state. He completed 11-of-14 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball eight times for 153 yards and five more scores — totaling eight touchdowns in a 56-32 win over Frisco Lebanon Trail.
James Okolo, Rowlett football
The Eagles won their first game of the 2021 season in a 50-0 shutout of South Garland. Okolo was on fire all game, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns plus 47 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
Ashton Jeanty, Frisco Lone Star football
The Rangers needed a big second half to rally past Independence on Friday for a 38-21 victory and that required a big night from Jeanty. The all-purpose skill player found the end zone five times in the win, all in the second half. He scored three rushing touchdowns and totaled 99 yards on the ground, and he added 87 receiving yards and two more scores.
