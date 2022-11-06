Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Oct. 31-Nov. 5)
Harrison Rosar, Prosper football
Rosar helped the Eagles exit the regular season on a winning note on Thursday, routing rival McKinney for a 47-27 victory. The Prosper quarterback impressed plenty in the win, completing 20-of-26 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns.
Amy Morefield, Lovejoy cross country
The Lady Leopards defended their Class 5A state championship in record-breaking fashion on Saturday, scoring the lowest point total in 5A girls state meet history with 28 points. Morefield was at the forefront, finishing fifth overall and tops among all Lovejoy runners after clocking an 18:23.2.
Nicole Humphries, Flower Mound cross country
Humphries and her sister, Samantha, earned a share of the Class 6A state cross country title after they both crossed the finish line in a time of 17:36.4 at Old Settler's Park on Monday. The Lady Jaguars edged Southlake Carroll by nine points to capture their third consecutive state title.
Pierson Rougeau, Newman Smith football
The Trojans finished the season with a bang, outlasting R.L. Turner, 53-34, at Standridge Stadium on Thursday to finish with a 6-4 record. Rougeau threw for five touchdown passes on 13-of-17 through the air and also rushed for 95 yards on six carries with one score.
Matheus Machado, Emerson football
Had six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns and also had a game-opening 75-yard kickoff return as the Mavericks closed their inaugural varsity season with a 42-28 win over Independence to finish 9-1 and enter the playoffs as the second seed.
Brenden George, Sachse football
In a game Sachse had to have to keep its playoff hopes alive, George delivered in Thursday's 63-21 win over North Garland. George was a perfect 13-of-13 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns and added five carries for 64 yards and a score on the ground.
