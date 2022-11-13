Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Nov. 7-12)
Macaria Spears, Prestonwood Christian volleyball
Spears finished off her sophomore season with the Lady Lions in dominant fashion, helping lead Prestonwood to a TAPPS 6A state championship win on Saturday. In Prestonwood's two matches at the state tournament, Spears totaled 37 kills (6.17 per set), 11 digs, 4.5 blocks and four aces en route to earning an all-tournament team selection.
Salese Blow, Plano girls basketball
The reigning 6-6A offensive player of the year, Blow was in rare form on Friday in the Lady Wildcats' 68-53 non-district win over Lake Highlands. The Wichita State commit poured in a staggering 46 points to lead Plano to the preseason victory.
Madison Cox, Flower Mound girls basketball
The Flower Mound girls basketball team is off to a 5-1 start, capped off by a runner-up finish in the Colleyville Heritage Tournament. Cox, who signed with North Carolina State on Wednesday, is averaging 24.7 points per game. She has scored at least 20 points in all six contests.
Ethan Terrell, Lewisville football
The Farmers had their way with No. 20-ranked Allen on Friday, rolling to a 43-18 victory. Terrell's fingerprints were all over the win, totaling five touchdowns on the night with four scores coming on the ground and one through the air. The Lewisville quarterback ran for 164 yards on just 17 carries and passed for 54.
Halle Schroder, Frisco Reedy volleyball
Schroder had 19 kills and 16 digs in a win over rival Wakeland on Saturday, advancing the Lady Lions to the first state tournament appearance in Frisco ISD history. She also tallied 12 kills and 10 digs the night prior in a regional semifinal win over McKinney North.
Jaylon Braxton, Frisco Lone Star football
Braxton made pivotal plays on defense and special teams to help the Rangers roll past Richland for a 55-15 victory in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs. Braxton tallied four tackles, two for a loss, plus an interception and a 67-yard kickoff return that jump-started the blowout victory.
