Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Jan. 24-29)
Morganne Eikelbarner, Plano West girls soccer
The Lady Wolves opened District 6-6A play with two wins last week, including a 3-0 shutout of state-ranked Coppell on Friday. Eikelbarner had a hand in all three goals scored against the Cowgirls and totaled three goals and an assist on the week.
Kenya Swindall, Carrollton Creekview girls basketball
Just a freshman, Swindall only needed one half in both the Lady Mustangs' wins over Conrad and Thomas Jefferson to stuff the stat sheet. Against Conrad, she logged 22 points and eight rebounds and followed that up with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double against Jefferson.
Dalonna Choice, Mesquite Horn girls basketball
The Jaguars closed in on the 10-6A title this week with a pair of huge victories and Choice played a key role in both games. She scored 22 points in a 68-46 victory over Mesquite on Tuesday.
That set the stage for a showdown for first place against Tyler Legacy on Friday. The Raiders had won the first meeting, but Horn gained a measure of revenge, as Choice again tallied 22 points in a 59-41 win as the Jaguars moved to 9-1 in district play.
Kyla Deck, Frisco Lone Star girls basketball
Deck has been a steady offensive force all season long and this past week was no different. On Tuesday, Deck poured in 31 points as the Rangers posted a 63-47 victory over Frisco.
Deck followed that effort up with a 20-point outing in a 54-37 win over Reedy as Lone Star improved to 12-3 in 9-5A and officially punched its return ticket to the playoffs.
Camryn Richardson, Lake Dallas girls basketball
The Lady Falcons have been the gold standard of 6-5A over the last two years. The state-ranked Lady Falcons have won 27 consecutive district games dating back to 2020, and on Jan. 28, defeated Birdville 65-39 to clinch the outright district title for the second straight season.
Richardson played a big role in the clincher, scoring a team-high 15 points. It was the second straight game that she scored in double figures, as she poured in 12 points in a 49-38 win over Justin Northwest on Jan. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.