FRISCO HERITAGE SOFTBALL JENSIN HALL

Jensin Hall and Heritage completed an undefeated run through the first half of the 9-5A season on Tuesday, improving to 9-0 with a 3-1 victory over Memorial.

 Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played May 2-7)

Will Boylan, Coppell baseball

The Cowboys posted a two-game sweep of McKinney Boyd in a Class 6A bi-district playoff series, winning by identical 3-2 scores. Boylan played a key role in those two wins. In Game 1, Boylan totaled eight strikeouts in three scoreless innings. In Game 2, the senior right-hander struck out four against just two hits in two scoreless innings.

Jack Madigan, Creekview baseball

The Mustangs outlasted Adamson in a best-of-3 bi-district series that went the distance, and Madigan had his fingerprints all over Creekview's 3-2 victory in Game 3 on Saturday. The senior went 4-of-4 at the plate with three singles in his first three at-bats. His fourth hit came in the eighth inning on an RBI triple to tie the ballgame. Madigan then scored the winning run following a walk-off single, as Creekview advanced to the area round.

Emma Klaire Hill, Prosper Rock Hill softball

Hill was perfect at the plate during the Lady Blue Hawks' two-game sweep of Woodrow Wilson in the area round. She went 5-of-5 with two doubles and accounted for five RBIs, helping spark Rock Hill to a resounding second-round series win and a spot in the regional quarterfinals.

Jensin Hall, Frisco Heritage softball

The Coyotes rolled to the regional semifinals with a 18-0 victory over W.T. White in the area finals on Friday. Hall was the catalyst, as she threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13, including the 500th of her high school career, while also going 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.

Jaxon Kirkhuff, Rowlett baseball

The senior threw a complete game in an 11-4 victory over Rockwall on Friday, striking out five over seven innings. Kirkhuff also drove in a pair of runs at the plate to help key the Eagles’ offense.

