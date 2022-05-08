Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played May 2-7)
Will Boylan, Coppell baseball
The Cowboys posted a two-game sweep of McKinney Boyd in a Class 6A bi-district playoff series, winning by identical 3-2 scores. Boylan played a key role in those two wins. In Game 1, Boylan totaled eight strikeouts in three scoreless innings. In Game 2, the senior right-hander struck out four against just two hits in two scoreless innings.
Jack Madigan, Creekview baseball
The Mustangs outlasted Adamson in a best-of-3 bi-district series that went the distance, and Madigan had his fingerprints all over Creekview's 3-2 victory in Game 3 on Saturday. The senior went 4-of-4 at the plate with three singles in his first three at-bats. His fourth hit came in the eighth inning on an RBI triple to tie the ballgame. Madigan then scored the winning run following a walk-off single, as Creekview advanced to the area round.
Emma Klaire Hill, Prosper Rock Hill softball
Hill was perfect at the plate during the Lady Blue Hawks' two-game sweep of Woodrow Wilson in the area round. She went 5-of-5 with two doubles and accounted for five RBIs, helping spark Rock Hill to a resounding second-round series win and a spot in the regional quarterfinals.
Jensin Hall, Frisco Heritage softball
The Coyotes rolled to the regional semifinals with a 18-0 victory over W.T. White in the area finals on Friday. Hall was the catalyst, as she threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 13, including the 500th of her high school career, while also going 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Jaxon Kirkhuff, Rowlett baseball
The senior threw a complete game in an 11-4 victory over Rockwall on Friday, striking out five over seven innings. Kirkhuff also drove in a pair of runs at the plate to help key the Eagles’ offense.
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.