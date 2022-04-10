Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played April 4-9)
Sophia Pehr, Frisco Wakeland girls soccer
Pehr scored a pair of goals in Saturday's regional title win over Highland Park and doubles as a leader on a defense that has allowed just one goal in the playoffs for the state tournament-bound Lady Wolverines.
Brennan Bezdek, Frisco Wakeland boys soccer
Bezdek scored two goals in the Wolverines' regional semifinal win over Mount Pleasant and then tallied the game-winning penalty kick in the regional championship victory against Lone Star to send Wakeland to the state tournament for the sixth consecutive postseason.
The Coppell baseball team is one of the favorites to win the District 6-6A title, and Polk is a big reason why. The future Baylor Bear went 6-for-8 with five RBIs and two home runs last week as the Cowboys won two games against Hebron to improve to 7-1 in district play. On Friday, Polk had the game-winning hit in Coppell's 5-4 win at Hebron.
Christian Cifuentes, Plano boys soccer
Cifuentes caught fire during the Region I-6A soccer tournament, held Friday-Saturday in McKinney. Cifuentes scored two goals in the Wildcats' 3-1 regional semifinal victory over El Paso Eastlake on Friday. Less than 24 hours later, he netted the game-winner in overtime to put Plano ahead of Keller for a 2-1 victory to help the program's first state tournament berth since 2009.
Sami Hood, Allen softball
Already in the midst of one of the great single-season runs in program history, Hood impressed at the plate, in the field and even on the base paths in Allen's win over Little Elm on Friday. Hood went a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate with four extra-base hits. She tallied two doubles, a triple and a home run as part of a four-run, five-RBI performance that also included two stolen bases and two double plays turned on defense.
