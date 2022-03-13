Ja'Kobe Walter

McKinney junior Ja'Kobe Walter rises up for a jump shot during Saturday's Class 6A state championship game against Duncanville.

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played March 7-12)

Landon Marquez, Sunnyvale boys soccer

Marquez scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Ferris on Friday as the Raiders secured the second seed in the playoffs out of 12-4A. That performance came on the heels of a 10-0 victory over Kemp on Tuesday in which Marquez recorded a hat trick and also had an assist.

Paislie Allen, Lewisville softball

The Lady Farmers enjoyed a resounding start to 6-6A play during the week with run-rule victories over Plano West and Plano East. Just a sophomore, Allen had her presence felt in both contests, batting .667 with six hits, including a double, triple and home run, plus eight RBIs and two runs scored.

Ja'Kobe Walter, McKinney boys basketball

The Lions made their first-ever appearance in the Class 6A state championship game, which ended in a runner-up finish to Duncanville. Walter was named to all-tournament team after leading the Lions in scoring in both Saturday's final against the Panthers and in Friday's double-overtime semifinal thriller against Austin Westlake. Over two days in San Antonio, Walter averaged 23 points and seven rebounds.

Gabby Coffey, Prosper softball

The Lady Eagles went 2-0 on the week, opening 5-6A play with wins over Little Elm and Denton Guyer. A Mississippi State commit, Coffey was perfect, literally, from the plate -- going 4-of-4 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and three walks drawn out of the No. 2 spot in Prosper's lineup. 

Ella Lowe, Lake Dallas softball

The pitching staff for the Lady Falcons has been rock solid this season. Just a sophomore, Lowe came up clutch in Lake Dallas' two-game series against Denton last week to start 6-5A play, allowing no runs over 12 innings with 11 strikeouts as the Lady Falcons swept a pair of games from the Lady Broncos. The Lady Falcons won game one 1-0 in 10 innings and game two 7-0.

