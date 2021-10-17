MCKINNEY BOYD LITTLE ELM FBO KB

McKinney Boyd's Carter Whitefield (15) outruns Dalen Miller (8) as Whitefield scores a touchdown during a game against Little Elm High School on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Lobo Stadium in Little Elm. The Boyd Broncos won the game 48-44.

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played Oct. 11-16)

Carter Whitefield, McKinney Boyd football

The Broncos needed every last point to outlast Little Elm on Friday in a 48-44 victory and that included plenty of trips to the end zone for Whitefield. The all-purpose player tallied 78 yards on the ground to go along with three touchdowns and added a 42-yard fumble return for a score. Whitefield stripped the ball to set up his defensive touchdown, adding four tackles and a sack on that side of the ball as well.

Ryan Brubaker, Flower Mound football

Brubaker was all over the field during the Jaguars’ 42-35 victory over Plano East on Friday. The Flower Mound middle linebacker tallied 15 tackles in the win, in addition to breaking up two passes and intercepting two others.

Kamden Wesley, The Colony football

The Cougars scored a much-needed district victory over Frisco Heritage on Friday and it came on the strength of a career night for Wesley. The Colony running back tallied a whopping 384 rushing yards, scored six touchdowns and added a two-point conversion in the Cougars’ 50-36 victory.

Nati Enright, Frisco Wakeland cross country

Enright began his postseason on a winning note last week, finishing first overall in the District 9-5A cross country championships. The Wakeland distance runner clocked a time of 15:43.06 for his third win of the season and was named most valuable male runner of his district.

Michael Ibukun-Okeyode, Rowlett football

The Eagles mounted a big second half to distance from North Garland for a 24-7 win and the SMU commit had his fingerprints all over the victory. The SMU commit logged nine tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.

