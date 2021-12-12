Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 8 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Dec. 6-11)
Natalie Cook, Flower Mound cross country
Just over one month after capturing a Class 6A state championship, Cook added a national title to her resume on Saturday. The Flower Mound star clocked a 17:15.0 to become the first Texan to win the girls’ race at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships National Final.
Ja’Kobe Walter, McKinney boys basketball
Walter lit up Lakeview Centennial on Tuesday to the tune of 44 points and then helped lead the state-ranked Lions to a tournament championship at the Cypress Hoops Invitational. Walter was named MVP of the tournament.
Jules LaMendola, Coppell girls basketball
The Cowgirls had a productive week to open District 6-6A play, defeating state-ranked Plano and Plano West. LaMendola was instrumental in both victories, highlighted by a 31-point eruption in Friday’s 73-39 win over West.
Neenah George, Sachse girls basketball
Sachse began its District 9-6A schedule on Friday in dominant fashion, blowing out Lakeview Centennial, 60-11. George made plays on both ends of the floor in the victory, scoring 17 points to go along with three steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Drew Steffe, Frisco Memorial boys basketball
Steffe helped the Warriors get out to a 2-0 start to begin district play in 9-5A. The four-star shooting guard poured in 21 points in both of Memorial’s victories over Lone Star and Reedy.
