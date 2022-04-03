Lexi Lee

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played March 28-April 2)

Lexi Lee, Frisco girls soccer

Lee put her stamp on Friday's 2-0 shutout win over Prosper Rock Hill in the regional quarterfinals, accounting for both goals scored in the victory as the Lady Raccoons qualified for the regional tournament for the first time since 2016.

William Heidman, Frisco Wakeland boys soccer

The Wolverines secured their ninth consecutive trip to the regional after blasting W.T. White on Friday 7-2 and Heidman had his fingerprints all over the victory. Heidman had two goals and an assist in the team's regional quarterfinal victory.

Angela Hamilton, Prosper softball

Hamilton enjoyed a hyper-efficient week at the plate to help keep the first-place Lady Eagles cruising on in 5-6A. Prosper stayed unbeaten in district play with wins over McKinney Boyd and Little Elm, with Hamilton going 7-of-9 from the plate, good for an average of .714, and totaling nine RBIs.

Lucy Crowder, Hebron softball

The Lady Hawks enjoyed a perfect 2-0 week in 6-6A play with wins over Lewisville and Plano East, and Crowder chipped in both at the plate and in the circle. The sophomore ace tossed 14 innings for the week and surrendered only one earned run while racking up 13 strikeouts. Crowder also hit .500 on 4-of-8 for the week, adding two doubles and two RBIs for Hebron.

Tamya Waiters, The Colony softball

Waiters has fit in perfectly with the Lady Cougars after transferring to The Colony from Lewisville last year, and she has made quite the impact for her new team. The Florida A&M signee earned two wins last week over Denison and Lovejoy, as the Lady Cougars improved their 10-5A record to 6-1. Waiters finished the week with 18 strikeouts and allowed just three runs, and with a bat in her hand, she went 4-for-8 with four RBIs.

