Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played May 16-21)
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
Faith Drissel, Marcus softball
The Lady Marauders continued their dream postseason run this week with a two-game sweep of Keller Timber Creek, and thanks in large part to a shutdown effort in the circle by Drissel. Over the course of the two-game series, Drissel struck out 11 batters and allowed just one run in two starts. Timber Creek only totaled six hits off Drissel for the series.
Bennett Seal, Prestonwood Christian baseball
Seal helped lead the Lions to a TAPPS Division I state championship win on Saturday in a 5-0 shutout of San Antonio Central Catholic. Despite humid temperatures, Seal went the distance in the state title game, pitching seven innings of shutout ball while surrendering just three hits and two walks. Seal was named to the TAPPS Div. I all-tournament team as a result.
Carson Priebe, Frisco Wakeland baseball
The Wolverines posted a two-game sweep of FISD rival Independence in the regional quarterfinals and Priebe was a big reason why. With Game 2 tied at 4-4 heading to the 10th inning, Priebe doubled home the go-ahead run that sparked a five-run rally to claim a 9-4 win. For the series, he was 4-for-8 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs.
Teague Rehwald, Frisco Lone Star baseball
The Rangers returned to the regional semifinals for the second time in program history with a sweep of Lovejoy. In the series opener, Rehwald belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning for what proved to be the difference in a 4-2 win. For Game 2, Rehwald took the mound and picked up the clinching win, going five innings and allowing only two earned runs on two hits while striking out seven in an 8-3 victory.
Andrew Nester, Coppell baseball
With Coppell's season on the line, Nester hit the game-tying RBI double and then proceeded to score the game-winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning as Coppell rallied for a 3-2 win over Prosper in Game 3 of a Region I-6A quarterfinal series at Little Elm on Saturday. Coppell advances to the regional semifinals and will play Southlake Carroll.
Check out the stories below to see recent winners of the Star Local Media Athlete of the Week:
Prosper Rock Hill sophomore Emma Klaire Hill was perfect at the plate during the Lady Blue H…
It's been quite the week for The Colony softball team.
See the previous winners of Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.