Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Kyle Parker, Lovejoy football
Although the Leopards fell short against state-ranked Argyle on Friday, Parker put up one of the more impressive receiving performances in recent Texas high school football history. The LSU commit finished his night with 23 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns — his 23 catches were just one shy of the UIL record, set back in 2019 by El Paso Eastlake's Matthew Jones.
Jayden Walker, McKinney North football
Walker ran for 325 yards on 36 carries on Friday, finding the end zone three times to help the Bulldogs continue their perfect preseason with a 47-39 victory over Justin Northwest. Walker finished tied for the second-most rushing yards in a game in program history, trailing only the 393 logged by alum Ronald Jones II, currently with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Allie Stricker, Coppell volleyball
The Cowgirls rolled to a 2-0 week with wins over Denton Guyer and Rockwall, and Stricker impressed plenty along the way. Coppell's senior outside hitter totaled 26 kills, five blocks and an ace for the week.
Javion Jackson, West Mesquite football
The Wranglers improved to 2-0 with a 51-21 win over crosstown rival Poteet, just their second victory in the last 10 meetings with the Pirates. Jackson had a huge performance on the outside, hauling in eight receptions for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Mike Molstad, Frisco Emerson football
In their inaugural varsity campaign, the Mavericks are off to a 2-0 start after Thursday’s 32-12 victory over Woodrow Wilson. Molstad was one of the players who led the way, as he completed 13-of-19 attempts for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
