Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 19-24)
Viron Ellison, Lewisville football
The Farmers outlasted a game effort from Flower Mound to win its 6-6A opener 28-21. Ellison contributed in all three phases in the victory, most notably out of the backfield with 217 rushing yards on more than 9 yards per carry, as well as two touchdowns. Defensively, Ellison added a pair of quarterback pressures.
Bryan Jackson, McKinney football
The Lions enjoyed their highest scoring total in the history of their Crosstown Showdown rivalry with McKinney Boyd on Friday, and Jackson's fingerprints were all over his team's 45-28 victory. Jackson was a workhorse at running back with 32 carries for 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Lions to their fourth consecutive win.
Cordale Russell, North Mesquite football
The TCU commit had four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown and added a key 68-yard punt return for a score in the Stallions' 30-24 victory over West Mesquite on Friday. Russell also played a key role on defense, where he recorded seven tackles, with two for loss, and 2.5 sacks, including one on fourth down to seal the victory.
Bradley Amwayi, Horn football
The Jaguars notched a big 10-6A win over North Forney on Thursday, 35-25, and Amwayi led the defensive charge. The senior posted 11 tackles, with 3.5 for loss, with 3.5 sacks, three quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
Cade Bortnem, Lake Dallas football
Bortnem accounted for seven touchdowns on 256 yards passing in Lake Dallas' 59-14 win over Creekview on Friday. In improving to 5-0, the Falcons scored touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions.
