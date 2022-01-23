Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 8 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Jan. 17-22)
Drew Steffe, Frisco Memorial boys basketball
On Tuesday, in a 75-59 win over Lone Star, Steffe knocked down nine 3-pointers as part of a 35-point effort that also included 10 rebounds and six assists, and he added 17 points in a 70-44 win over Reedy on Friday as the state's No. 7-ranked team remained undefeated in 9-5A.
Yai Kolnyang, Mesquite Horn boys basketball
The Jaguars are alone atop the 10-6A standings at 6-0, but they had to put in extra work this week to get there, defeating North Mesquite in overtime on Tuesday and outlasting Rockwall-Heath in two overtimes on Friday. Kolnyang was a big reason for the 2-0 week, scoring 22 points in the 58-51 win over the Stallions and tallying 29 in the 63-61 victory over the Hawks.
Cadence Tischler, The Colony girls soccer
The Lady Cougars have started the season strong and Tischler has been a big reason why the Lady Cougars are 6-1-2. The goalkeeper earned her third straight shutout Saturday in the team's 1-0 win over Midlothian. The Colony went 4-0 last week and have won five consecutive matches, outscoring its opponents 26-1 over that span of play. Overall, the Lady Cougars have outscored their opponents 31-6.
Mackenzie Nolan, Prestonwood Christian girls basketball
Nolan enjoyed a record-breaking night on Friday as the Lady Lions defeated Trinity Christian-Addison, 62-27. Nolan was locked in beyond the arc, draining a school-record 11 3-pointers as part of a 35-point outing for the Prestonwood sharp-shooter.
Bella Campos, Marcus girls soccer
The Lady Marauders have begun the 2022 season on a tear and Campos has been front and center as one of the team's most dynamic offensive players. Campos helped Marcus to a 3-0 record in Georgetown at the Governor's Cup by totaling four goals and three assists during a trio of shutout victories.
