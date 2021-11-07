Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Nov. 1-6)
Andrew Mullen, Coppell cross country
Just a junior, Mullen closed out his 2021 cross country season with a personal-record time of 15:17.1 to place seventh overall at Saturday’s Class 6A state meet.
Natalie Cook, Flower Mound cross country
The Lady Jaguars successfully defended their Class 6A state championship on Saturday in Round Rock and Cook notched some individual hardware along the way. After finishing in the state’s top seven each of her first three years on varsity, Cook won Saturday’s 6A state meet with a personal-best time of 16:32.4.
Kye Stone, Lewisville football
Already in the midst of a monster statistical performance, Stone capped Friday’s district finale against Hebron with one of the wilder plays of the 2021 season — catching a 40-yard Hail Mary from quarterback Ethan Terrell and finding the end zone with time expired to knock off the Hawks, 37-35. Stone finished the night with nine catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Harry Stewart III, Frisco Centennial football
The Titans’ sophomore running back closed out his 2021 campaign with a bang. In Centennial’s 57-36 win over Denton, Stewart totaled 343 yards of offense and five touchdowns — he pillaged the Broncos on the ground for 285 rushing yards and four touchdowns and added four catches for 58 yards and a score.
Joey Shaw, Mesquite Poteet football
Shaw helped the Pirates lock down a second-place finish in 6-5A Division II with a monster statistical effort in Friday’s 41-16 win over Kimball. He carried the ball just nine times for 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns and added a 45-yard touchdown reception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.