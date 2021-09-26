Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 20-25)
John Mateer, Little Elm football
The Lobos stayed unbeaten at 5-0 in one of the wildest football games of the season so far, surviving Prosper in overtime 59-56. Mateer had another monster outing in his team's signature victory, completing 17-of-20 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns and adding 150 rushing yards and three more scores.
Kylen Woods, Newman Smith football
There was plenty of attention on the Trojan's top receiver Thursday against Molina, and he handled that pressure in stride. Woods caught 12 balls for 206 yards and two touchdowns to help Smith to a 41-28 victory over the Jaguars for their first district win.
Damien Martinez, Lewisville football
More than once this season, Martinez has put up rushing production in the first half that would amount to a career-best performance for most high school running backs. That was again the case Friday in Lewisville's 64-28 demolition of Plano West. Martinez carried the ball 13 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns, with all of that production recorded in the first half.
Marlon Thompson-Leatch, Mesquite football
The Skeeters' defense was on fire during the team's 16-6 victory over Skyline and thanks in large part to the play of Thompson-Leatch. The defensive lineman recorded eight tackles, three sacks and five quarterback pressures in the win.
Jesus Escamilla-Camargo, West Mesquite cross country
Escamilla came out on top in the Mesquite Invitational and by a considerable margin, held Saturday at Samuell Farm. The Wranglers' star distance runner clocked a time of 15:36.69 that was 74 seconds faster than the field.
