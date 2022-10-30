Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to six nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the six star athletes below.
(For games played Oct. 24-29)
Adam Due, Prosper football
The Eagles defeated Allen for the second consecutive season on Friday, 29-24. Due was all over the place in Prosper's big win, making key plays on defense and special teams. The defensive back blocked a punt attempt that resulted in a safety during the first quarter and went on total eight tackles, including three for a loss, plus one sack, one interception and four quarterback pressures.
Carson Eickenloff, McKinney Boyd volleyball
The Lady Broncos clinched a playoff spot after outlasting Denton Braswell in five sets on Tuesday and then climbed up to the No. 3 seed after topping Allen in a seeding match on Friday. Eickenloff was big for the Lady Broncos in both wins, totaling 42 kills and 31 digs for the week.
Braxton Baker, Hebron football
Hebron remained in the playoff hunt with a 35-32 victory against Plano West on Friday. Baker threw four touchdown passes on 11-of-19 passing and 339 yards.
Audrey Jackson Flower Mound volleyball
The Lady Jaguars ended Plano West's 27-match win streak in thrilling fashion on Tuesday. Just a sophomore, Jackson finished with 13 kills, 23 digs and two blocks in Flower Mound's pivotal five-set win over the state-ranked Lady Wolves.
Tre Yanez, Frisco Lone Star football
Defense was the name of the game on Friday in Lone Star's 13-3 win over Frisco, and Yanez impacted that aspect of the contest plenty. He totaled 12 tackles in the win, including four for a loss of yardage, plus a whopping four sacks.
Zach Hernandez, Dallas Christian football
Hernandez needed just 16 carries to tally 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns on Friday, helping lead the Chargers to a 60-0 shutout of McKinney Christian.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.