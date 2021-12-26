Jordan Williams Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas senior Jordan Williams scored a team-high 19 points during Tuesday’s 45-39 against Justin Northwest.

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 8 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played Dec. 20-25)

Jordan Williams, Lake Dallas boys basketball

Williams scored 19 points to lead the Falcons to a 45-39 win over Justin Northwest on Tuesday, helping Lake Dallas to snap a 17-game district losing streak. It was the first district win for the Falcons since a 61-52 victory over Denton on Feb. 7, 2020. 

Brinley Andrews, Sunnyvale girls basketball

The Lady Raiders had their way with Nevada Community in a 93-24 victory and Andrews was a big reason why. The Star Local Media all-area pick scored 44 points to pace her team’s win.

Mason Wujek, Frisco Memorial boys basketball

Wujek double-doubled in the Warriors’ 100-42 romp over 9-5A foe Frisco Lebanon Trail. In addition to scoring 23 points, Wujek grabbed 11 boards as Memorial improved to 5-0 in district play. 

Gabe Warren, John Paul II boys basketball

Warren showcased his scoring acumen at the annual Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. He helped John Paul to a runner-up finish at the tournament, scoring 22 points and dishing out six assists in the semifinals against San Joaquin Memorial and pouring in 34 points in the championship game against Crean Lutheran.

Alex Cotton, Hebron boys basketball

Cotton helped the Hawks head into the holidays on a high note after blasting Abilene on Tuesday, 64-34. Cotton was on his game in the victory, scoring 28 points, including six made 3s, plus four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

