Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 8 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Nov. 15-20)
Megan Hodges, Celina volleyball
The Lady Bobcats capped off their benchmark 2021 season on Saturday with a runner-up finish at the Class 4A state tournament. Hodges was named to the all-tournament team after totaling 15 kills, 35 assists and 30 digs in Celina’s state semifinal and state championship matches.
Averi Carlson, Lovejoy volleyball
Carlson capped her high school career in championship fashion, leading the Lady Leopards to a third consecutive Class 5A state title on Saturday. Carlson logged a triple-double in Lovejoy’s three-set sweep of Grapevine in the 5A final, tallying 10 kills, 16 assists and 10 digs on her way to state tournament MVP honors.
India Howard, Coppell girls basketball
Howard came away with MVP honors at the Coppel Tipoff Classic Tournament. Along the way, she averaged 14 points per game on 66% shooting and nine rebounds per game. Howard matched that production with a lockdown defensive effort, protecting the rim and guarding the opponent’s top forward.
Jared White, Frisco Wakeland football
The Wolverines pulled a stunner in the area round of the Class 5A Division I playoff, upsetting perennial powerhouse Highland Park, 29-28. White was at the center of Wakeland’s momentous win, totaling three touchdowns. He carried the ball 13 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns and added a 6-yard passing touchdown to send the Wolverines to the regional semifinals.
Jalil Brown, Dallas Christian football
Brown had a special performance in the Chargers’ regional playoff win over Fort Worth Christian. The Dallas Christian running back totaled 334 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries to fuel a 64-35 victory.
