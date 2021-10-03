Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 6 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 27-Oct. 2)
Jacob Buniff, Hebron
The Hawks picked up a 48-34 victory over Flower Mound last week behind an offense that totaled 657 yards of offense. Buniff was responsible for the majority of that output, completing 26-of-30 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns to go along with a team-high 82 rushing yards.
Jack McAdams, Coppell
The Cowboys' defense came up big in the team's second straight district victory last week against Plano West, 34-7. McAdams totaled 13 tackles, including eight solos, as well as one interception and two forced fumbles to help Coppell improve to 2-0 in district.
Alex Orji, Sachse
The Mustangs needed every last bit of production from Orji, who quarterbacked his team to a 42-34 victory over North Garland. The Sachse signal-caller passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and nearly matched that output on the ground with 176 rushing yards and a score.
Jadan Smith, McKinney North
Smith shouldered a monster load for a shorthanded North offense in Thursday's 45-38 win over West Mesquite and turned in the production to match. The Bulldogs' running back carried the ball a whopping 32 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns, as well as returning a kickoff 98 yards for a score, to help his team snap a four-game losing streak.
Ashton Jeanty, Frisco Lone Star
The Rangers rolled to a 42-6 victory over Reedy on Thursday with the electric Jeanty accounting for all six of his team's touchdowns. The all-purpose skill player found the end zone four times out of the backfield as part of a 197-yard rushing effort to go along with four catches for 97 yards and two more touchdowns.
