Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Jan. 31-Feb. 5
Tamorrian Grigsby, North Mesquite boys basketball
The 6-foot-8 senior scored 13 points, pulled down 20 rebounds and added five blocked shots in the Stallions' 74-52 victory over Tyler Legacy on Tuesday, clinching the program's first playoff berth since 2018 and just the second in the last 14 years.
Takoya Stallings, Sunnyvale girls basketball
With sole possession of first place in 13-4A on the line, Stallings turned in a huge performance, scoring 32 points and grabbing 27 rebounds to lead the Raiders to a 74-52 victory over Caddo Mills to secure the district championship on Saturday. Stallings also scored 20 points on Tuesday in a win over Quinlan Ford for Sunnyvale, who is the No. 8 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll.
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
The Lady Lobos clinched a playoff berth Saturday with a 64-55 win over Denton Guyer. Kimpson has been the driving force of the Lady Lobos' resurgence, having averaged more than 20 points per game and leading Little Elm in several statistical categories. In Saturday's win over Guyer, Kimpson poured in 35 points, including four straight points in the game's final two minutes after the Lady Wildcats had cut the deficit to two points.
Melania Fullerton, Allen girls soccer
The Lady Eagles turned in a 2-0 week with district wins over Little Elm and Guyer, with Fullerton lending a hand in both victories. Against the Lady Lobos, she scored two goals in Allen's 6-0 victory on Tuesday and accounted for the lone score in Saturday's 1-0 win over Guyer to improve the Lady Eagles to 2-1 in league play.
Will Curtis, Lewisville boys basketball
The Farmers have rallied into playoff contention in 6-6A and thanks in large part to the play of Curtis. After logging a double-double in a narrow loss to unbeaten Plano, Curtis was active around the rim as both a scorer and rebounder once again Tuesday in a pivotal district matchup against Coppell. Lewisville rolled past the three-time reigning district champions 76-62 thanks to another double-double from Curtis. He scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed seven of his rebounds during a 28-10 first quarter.
