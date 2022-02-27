Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Feb. 21-16)
Jasmyn Lott, Frisco Memorial girls basketball
The Warriors are headed to the Class 5A state tournament for the first time and Lott is a big reason why.
On Saturday afternoon, Lott scored 11 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter as Memorial rallied past rival Liberty for a 43-35 victory to capture the Region 2 championship.
The previous night, Lott had tallied 21 of her 22 points in the second half to lead the Warriors to a 56-45 win over North Forney, and on Tuesday, Lott recorded 15 points in a 50-37 victory over Lone Star in the regional quarterfinals.
Gillian McKenzie, Mesquite Horn girls soccer
The Jaguars remained in first place in 10-6A with two victories this past week and McKenzie recorded shutouts in both matches.
On Friday, she got plenty of support, as the Jaguars rolled to a 10-0 blanking of Skyline.
Tuesday’s match was much tighter against fellow contender Rockwall-Heath, but McKenzie made several key saves, including stopping a pair of penalty kicks, to help preserve the 1-0 victory.
Jorja Elliott, Lake Dallas girls basketball
The Lake Dallas girls basketball team made history Friday, defeating Lubbock Monterey 65-53 in a Region 1-5A semifinal to advance to its first regional final.
Elliott played a key role in the victory, scoring a game-high 30 points on 9-of-20 shooting with seven rebounds. Elliott was named to the all-tournament team.
Amarillo defeated Lake Dallas 63-42 in Saturday's regional final in Wichita Falls.
Karson Templin, Lovejoy boys basketball
The Leopards are headed to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2013 after posting playoff wins over Frisco Wakeland and Woodrow Wilson during the week.
Templin was a model of consistency in both victories, scoring 18 points and protecting the rim in each contest to help the District 10-5A champions punch their ticket to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Nolan Giles, Plano boys soccer
Giles helped the Wildcats maintain their hold on the top spot in the 6-6A boys soccer standings, leading Plano to an unbeaten week on the pitch.
He supplied the lone goal in his team's 1-1 draw against Marcus on Tuesday and then helped Plano find the win column against Hebron on Friday with two goals and an assist in a 4-1 victory.
Plano sits at 7-1-2 in district play so far, good for a 6-6A-leading 23 points.
