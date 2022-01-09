Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 10 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Jan. 3-8)
Makhi Dorsey, Plano boys basketball
The Wildcats continued their perfect start, surviving an overtime battle with Lewisville and then rolling past then-once-beaten Plano East to improve to 21-0. Dorsey impressed in both games, averaging 16 points on 61% shooting and adding five rebounds, five assists and two steals per game.
Ada Anamekwe, Plano East girls basketball
Anamekwe was a two-way force for the state-ranked Lady Panthers, who stayed unbeaten in district play after pivotal wins over Flower Mound and Plano. Between those two outings, Anamekwe averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a staggering 6.5 steals.
Jules LaMendola, Coppell girls basketball
LaMendola kept the state-ranked Cowgirls undefeated on the year at 27-0 following two big-time performances against Hebron and Lewisville. She double-doubled with 29 points and 16 rebounds, plus six assists and two steals, against the Lady Hawks and then needed just three quarters to tally 20 points, nine boards, four assists and four steals against the Lady Farmers.
Sam Basson, Lovejoy girls basketball
The Lady Leopards gave No. 3-ranked McKinney North all it could handle on Friday and thanks in large part to the play of Basson. The junior scored 26 points in a 45-40 loss, including six makes from beyond the arc.
Michael Niemann, Frisco Wakeland boys basketball
It was a big week for the Wolverines, who improved to 4-3 in district play after a pair of lopsided wins over Lebanon Trail and Frisco. Niemann's scoring was a big reason why, averaging 24 points per game in those two victories.
