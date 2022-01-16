Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Jan. 10-15)
Carson Glenn, Lewisville girls soccer
In her first action of the 2022 season, the Lady Farmers' star sophomore was a force during her team's stay at the LD Bell Invitational. Over the course of three matches, Glenn scored four goals and assisted on four others.
Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina girls soccer and girls basketball
It was a busy week for Zdrojewski. One of the state's most prolific goal-scorers, she found the back of the net six times in two matches and added a pair of assists for the state-ranked Lady Bobcats. She split her time on the pitch with a productive stint on the hardwood, averaging 10 points, four rebounds and two assists on the week for Celina's girls basketball team.
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm girls basketball
The Lady Lobos have won four straight games, and a big reason behind the team's recent success has been the play of Kimpson. A UNLV commit, she recorded 24 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists in a 52-44 win over Denton Guyer on Jan. 11. Three days later, in a 59-46 win over McKinney, Kimpson poured in 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Michael Niemann, Frisco Wakeland boys basketball
Niemann continued his hot play, helping vault the Wolverines from fifth place into a tie for second in 9-5A. He did so by averaging 19.5 points in a pair of victories for Wakeland.
Nicholas Jett, Frisco Heritage boys basketball
The Coyotes are currently in second place in 9-5A, thanks in large part to the play of Jett. He showcased his scoring acumen over the past week, averaging 20.5 points in a pair of games for Heritage.
