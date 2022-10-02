Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 26-Oct. 1)
Keldric Luster, McKinney football
The Lions survived a wild 60-51 shootout with Denton Braswell on Friday, and McKinney needed every last one of Luster's 501 yards offense to secure a pivotal victory. The Lions' quarterback completed 21-of-30 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran for 116 yards and another score on just eight carries.
Blaire Bayless, Plano West volleyball
The Lady Wolves continued their winning ways with two more wins in District 6-6A last week, and Bayless dominated every step of the way. The outside hitter tallied 20 kills and two aces in her team's 3-0 sweep of Hebron on Tuesday and followed that up with 23 kills and three aces on Friday against Flower Mound.
Xinjin Gomez, Lake Dallas football
The Falcons survived an overtime thriller against Frisco Memorial on Friday, 54-48. The game was decided on a wild final sequence, all set up by Gomez on special teams. He blocked a 39-yard field goal by the Warriors, which then led to Memorial's place holder recovering the ball and attempting a pass that was subsequently picked by Lake Dallas' Eli Koch and returned for a touchdown.
Matteo Quattrin, Frisco Independence football
The Knights are 5-0 for the first time in program history after dominant showing on Thursday against Denton. Quattrin was sensational in the win, completing 19-of-26 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns to lead Independence to victory once again.
Bennett Fryman, Frisco Lone Star football
Injuries forced Fryman to move from safety to quarterback this season—prior to Week Two, he hadn't played behind center since 2019—and he helped get Lone Star back on track with a commanding effort against Liberty. He completed 15-of-19 passes for 351 yards and six touchdowns, adding 10 carries for 102 yards, to spark a 69-14 win.
