Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Aug. 22-27)
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
You voted:
Blaire Bayless, Plano West volleyball
Bayless helped lead the state-ranked Lady Wolves to a 2-0 week. On the heels of being named MVP of the Allen Texas Open, Bayless posted a rare kill-ace double-double in West's 3-2 victory over Prosper on Tuesday with 19 kills and 10 aces, and she followed that up with 13 kills in a sweep of Frisco Lone Star on Friday.
Demonte Greene, Newman Smith football
Greene was dominant on both sides of the ball in the Trojans' season-opening 43-42 victory over Denton. As a receiver, he caught 10 balls for 153 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Greene intercepted three passes and returned one for a 51-yard touchdown.
Jack Fishpaw, Coppell football
Fishpaw was in total command of Coppell's offense in the Cowboys' 56-27 victory over Sachse, throwing for 328 yards on 14-of-22 passing and rushing for 83 yards on eight carries with five touchdowns.
Chris Dawn Jr., Horn football
Dawn had four catches for 159 yards and four touchdowns, and he also had an 85-yard kickoff return for a score. The last of the Arkansas State commitment’s touchdown grabs was a 25-yarder in overtime to give Horn a 41-35 win over Plano West.
Macy Taylor, Sachse volleyball
Sachse posted a 7-2 record at the Volleypalooza tournament where Taylor led the team with 85 kills and 96 digs. She has a 2.25 passing rating, seven aces and 14 blocks and reached 1,000 digs for her high school career.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.