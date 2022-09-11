Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week

Each week throughout the 2022-23 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played Sept. 5-10)
AJ Sibley, Prestonwood Christianfootball
The Lions punched up in weight and came away with a victory, outlasting Class 6A program Little Elm in a wild 42-41 ballgame. Sibley was a workhorse out of the backfield, carrying the ball 36 times for 276 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, to lead Prestonwood to its second straight win.
Carson Dean, Hebron football
The Hawks won their second straight ballgame after catching fire in the fourth quarter to distance from Northwest Eaton for a 54-40 victory. Despite the gaudy point totals, Hebron received a standout effort from veteran linebacker Dean. He had 12 tackles, including five for a loss, as well as a sack, two interceptions (one for a touchdown) and two blocked kicks in the win.
Kamden Wesley, The Colony football
The Cougars shut out Fort Worth South Hills for a 72-0 victory, and Wesley was making plays on both sides of the ball all afternoon. The Colony's star running back was a model of efficiency with three touchdowns on three carries, as well as a receiving score, and he had an interception as well.
Jeremiah Gilkey, Frisco football
The Raccoons scored in a variety of different ways in their 63-7 win over Heritage on Friday. Two of those came courtesy of special teams, with Gilkey recovering a pair of blocked punts for touchdowns
Rickey Coleman, Horn football
The Jaguars put the clamps on Tyler in Friday's 43-6 victory, allowing only 55 yards of total offense and Coleman was one of the leading figures. Coleman posted a team-high 12 tackles, with four of those coming for loss, as Horn improved to 3-0 on the season.
