Sami Hood

Allen senior Sami Hood has helped the Lady Eagles get out to a 3-0 start to district play.

 Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played March 14-19)

Josten Watkins, Celina boys soccer

The Bobcats clinched the first-ever district championship in program history following wins over Farmersville and Melissa, and Watkins had a major hand in both victories. He totaled three goals in a first half of Celina's rout of Farmersville and then scored the game-winner, plus an assist, in the win over Melissa to help the Bobcats close the regular season on an 11-game winning streak.

Sami Hood, Allen softball

The reigning 5-6A offensive player of the year has begun district play by producing at an MVP level for the Lady Eagles. In wins over Little Elm, Denton Guyer and Southlake Carroll, Hood went 5-of-8 from the plate with three of those hits resulting in home runs. She logged 10 RBIs while scoring seven runs of her own, and added three walks and three stolen bases on the week.

Peighton Raisey, Lone Star soccer

Raisey turned in a goal of the year candidate when he converted a bicycle kick for a score on Friday. The Rangers went on to win by a single goal, holding off Liberty for a 2-1 victory to claim the outright 9-5A championship.

William Heidman, Frisco Wakeland boys soccer

The defending Class 5A state champions are rolling into the start of the playoffs and Heidman is one of its hottest players. Heidman recorded a pair of goals in a 3-0 win over Heritage on Tuesday and followed that up with another two-goal effort on Friday in a 3-0 victory against Lebanon Trail.

Cadence Hernandez, Little Elm softball

Offense wasn't hard to come by for Little Elm last week. The Lady Lobos scored 22 runs and recorded 28 hits to finish 1-1 on the week against 5-6A foes Allen and McKinney Boyd, and Hernandez was a big reason why Little Elm had had a lot of success hitting the ball. Hernandez hit three home runs, had seven RBIs and went 5-of-7 at the plate. Little Elm lost 12-7 to Allen on March 15 but shut out McKinney Boyd 15-0 on March 18 to earn its first district win of the season.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments