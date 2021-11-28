Harrison Rosar

Prosper junior Harrison Rosar passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' regional semifinal win over El Paso Eastwood.

 Photo courtesy of Scott Luedke

Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week. 

Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.

(For games played Nov. 22-27)

Gabe Warren, John Paul II boys basketball

Warren helped lead the Cardinals to a 4-1 week, including a runner-up finish in the blue division at the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic. Warren was an all-tournament selection whose efforts included scoring 30 points against Greenhill. In Saturday’s Thanksgiving Hoopfest win over OD Wyatt, Warren scored 27 points.

Payton Pierce, Lovejoy football

Pierce was a difference maker in the Leopards’ 24-20 regional semifinal win over Mansfield Timberview. Helping anchor the middle of a defense that held Timberview to its second-lowest point total of the season, Pierce accounted for two touchdowns in the win. That included the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter after Pierce executed a jump pass to Omari Murdock that turned a fourth-and-two into a 25-yard touchdown.

Harrison Rosar, Prosper football

The Eagles had their way with El Paso Eastwood in Saturday’s regional semifinal, a 53-6 victory that included 475 yards of offense. Rosar was responsible for 300 through the air, completing 14-of-18 passes for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Jalil Brown, Dallas Christian football

Once again, there was no slowing Brown. The Dallas Christian running back carved up Southwest Christian to the tune of 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries to help the Chargers to a 24-14 win and a spot in the TAPPS Division II state championship game.

Nazir Brown, Coppell boys basketball

Brown scored 17 points to lead the Cowboys to a 66-63 win over Denton Guyer on Tuesday and did so in viral fashion. Brown accounted for the game-winning basket after sinking a near-full-court heave to beat the buzzer and lift Coppell to victory.

