Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to several nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the four star athletes below.
(For games played May 23-28)
Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week
Cole Marthiljohni, Celina baseball
Marthiljohni helped set the tone for the Bobcats' two-game sweep of Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the regional semifinals, throwing all seven innings of a 4-1 victory in Game 1 of the series on Thursday. Marthiljohni allowed just one run on five hits, striking out seven batters in the process, as Celina earned a trip to the regional finals for the first time since 2007.
Taylor Hagen, Prosper Rock Hill softball
Hagen took the circle for Game 2 of the Blue Hawks' regional finals series against Royse City and proceeded to toss a complete-game, two-hit shutout to help send Rock Hill to the state tournament in just its second year as a varsity program. Hagen got the win in a 1-0 victory for the Blue Hawks, striking out three batters and only allowing five batters to get on base all game.
Haidyn Sokoloski, Marcus softball
Although the Lady Marauders' magical run to the regional finals came to an end on Saturday in a three-game series against El Paso Americas, Sokoloski continued to produce atop the Marcus batting order. The Oklahoma State commit totaled three hits in the series -- a double and two home runs. She belted a solo shot to lead off Game 2 in an eventual 8-1 Marcus win and went yard again on Saturday in the team's 4-1 loss.
Addison Brown, Frisco Wakeland baseball
Brown drove in a run in all three games of the Wolverines' Class 5A Region II semifinal series. Wakeland rallied from a Game 1 loss to sweep a pair of games over Lufkin on Saturday to win the best-of-3 series and return to the regional championship for the second consecutive season.
