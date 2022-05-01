Each week throughout the 2021-22 school year, Star Local Media will recognize one of the standout student-athletes from its coverage area as Athlete of the Week.
Through nominations submitted by coaches, as well as the sports staff’s own research, the entries will be trimmed down to five nominees each week. It’ll come down to a fan vote to decide who is named Athlete of the Week, however — readers have until 7 p.m. Monday to vote for one of the five star athletes below.
(For games played April 25-30)
Aniyah Bigam, Newman Smith track and field
Bigam staked her claim as the top sprinter in Region II-5A on Saturday in Arlington. After qualifying for state as just a regional runner-up in the 400 as a sophomore, Bigam won gold medals in all three of her sprinting events this time around. She placed first in the 100 (11.60), 200 (23.68) and 400 (55.46) to earn a busy trip to the Class 5A state meet on May 12 in Austin.
Alexa Hanish, Marcus softball
The Lady Marauders scored a bi-district playoff upset of regional finalist Prosper thanks to an electric output up and down their batting order. Hanish was instrumental in both of her team's wins, going a combined 4-of-6 at the plate with a double and two home runs — good for five RBIs for the series. She hit a pair of solo shots in Game 2, the latter helping spark a run of 10 consecutive runs by Marcus to close out the Lady Eagles.
Kendrick Smallwood, Mesquite Poteet track and field
Smallwood broke the Class 5A Region II meet record, previously held by Robert Griffin III, in winning the 110 hurdles in a time of 13.49. Smallwood also earned silver in the 300 hurdles to earn a return trip to Austin for the state meet, at which he will be defending his Class 5A championships in both events.
Madelyn Muller, Frisco Memorial softball
Memorial is moving on to the area finals after picking up a two-game sweep of Denison in the bi-district round and Muller is a big reason why. Muller notched the victory on the mound in both the 6-3 win on Thursday and the 2-1 win on Friday. In 14 innings of work, Muller allowed only two earned runs and seven total hits while striking out 20.
Madison Levsey, The Colony softball
Levsey helped to lead The Colony softball team to a two-game sweep of Frisco Reedy in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series. The Lady Cougar junior second baseman had an inside-the-park home run and drove in the game-winning run in Game 1 with a sacrifice fly. She also threw out the potential game-winning running in that same game. For the series, Levsey went 2-for-3 with three walks, two home runs and three RBIs.
