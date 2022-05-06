THE COLONY – There was a moment during Friday’s area playoff game when The Colony head softball coach Deana Coleman thought about changing pitchers.
Senior right-hander Tamya Waiters slammed the door all night against Creekview.
But with the Lady Cougars and Lady Mustangs playing a one-game playoff, at least six days before the start of the regional quarterfinals and The Colony holding a sizeable lead on Creekview, she wanted to give freshman Addison Dorsey a chance to gain valuable experience on the mound.
But with Waiters in such a good zone, Coleman decided to give her starter the opportunity to finish off what she had started. And finish off, she did quite well. Waiters struck out 15 against one run and two walks in The Colony’s 9-1 victory at Lady Cougar Field.
“I’m so happy that I got that many strikeouts,” Waiters said. “I think that was the most strikeouts that I got in a game. I’m very proud of myself.”
Top 2nd: The Colony 3, Creekview 0TWO-RUN HOME RUN. Leanna Guerra. pic.twitter.com/ePvzu5JITF— David Wolman (@david_wolmanFWS) May 7, 2022
The Colony will play the winner of Dallas Molina vs. Frisco Memorial in a regional quarterfinal next week. Molina and Memorial played a one-game playoff Saturday. Results of that ballgame weren’t available as of press time.
Creekview got through the first inning just fine defensively. The Colony, the visiting team on the scoreboard, had two fly-outs and a ground ball fielded cleanly by the Lady Mustangs in the top of the first inning.
But Creekview ran into some struggles in the second inning.
Lady Mustang third baseman Jada King initially bobbled a ground ball hit by The Colony junior Kaitlyn Moeller and King threw high across the field. However, the ball bounced off the glove of first baseman Malory Martin and Moeller was awarded second base on defensive interference as her foot got tangled with King’s foot.
The Lady Cougars made the Lady Mustangs pay. Junior Madison Levsey drove in the first of three runs in the inning with an RBI sacrifice fly. Two batters later, sophomore Leanna Guerra launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall for a 3-0 lead for The Colony.
“Honestly, I hadn’t been hitting as well as I had wanted to,” Guerra said. “I just knew that I had to forget all of my previous at-bats and focus on my jobs. My job was to put the ball in play, and I focused on my mechanics and I got the results that I wanted.”
Defensive mistakes continued to haunt Creekview.
The third of four errors committed in the game by the Lady Mustangs allowed Lady Cougar senior Olivia Wick to reach base safely to commence the third inning. One batter later, her younger sister, sophomore Sabrina Wick, hit an RBI single up the middle. Two batters later, Moeller clubbed a two-run home run for a commanding 6-0 lead for The Colony.
Moeller added an RBI double in the seventh inning.
“She’s amazing,” Guerra said. “It’s her energy, and even when she has a bad at-bat, we all have the faith in her that she can come up and do her job. It’s just great to see her hit. She’s just a great hitter.”
That was more than enough run support for Waiters. The only Creekview hitter that touched her on this night was Kaelani Rogers. Rogers clubbed a double in the fourth inning to break up a no-hitter by Waiters and clubbed a solo home run in the seventh inning, accounting for the only run of the ballgame for the Lady Mustangs.
Although The Colony fell one inning short of earning a shutout, Coleman was proud of how her Lady Cougars handled any outside distractions associated with Advanced Placement testing last week.
“It’s hard when you're AP testing all week,” Coleman said. “It’s such a mental drain on you. I’m just so proud of them for sticking through it, just working hard every day. Everything is different, and they’re creatures of habit. They want the same structure. When testing week comes along, everything is messed up. I told Tamya that she has to bear down and focus and she did that. The whole team did. I’m so proud of them.”
