The Colony senior pitcher Tamya Waiters has been a rock on the mound all season for her team.
And Wednesday evening was no different. Waiters tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts in the Lady Cougars’ 13-0 run-rule win over Princeton in five innings. Needing just 55 pitches to get through her outing, she allowed just three Lady Panthers to reach base.
The Colony was clicking in all phases on this night.
The Lady Cougars pounded out 15 hits, scored at least one run in all but one inning and didn’t commit an error.
Sisters Olivia and Sabrina Wick each went 4-for-4 with two RBI to power The Colony offense.
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning – an advantage that they didn’t relinquish. Olivia Wick led off with a single and scored on an error. Sabrina Wick reached on a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Waiters. Peyton Blanco scored on an RBI single by Leanna Guerra for a 3-0 lead for The Colony.
With the bases loaded in the top of the second inning, Kaitlyn Moeller was hit by a pitch, driving in the fourth run of the game for the Lady Cougars.
Olivia Wick crushed a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth for a 5-0 Lady Cougar lead.
The Colony sent 13 batters to the plate in the fifth inning and scored eight more runs to put the run rule into effect.
The Lady Cougars returned to the field Thursday night for a home game with Sherman.
And for the second time this season against the Bearcats, The Colony produced the winning run in the seventh inning. Sabrina Wick hit a line drive to center field for a double. Olivia Wick slid into home plate before the throw ever got there, as the Lady Cougars earned a 2-1 win on senior night.
Sherman took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Colony tied the score at 1-1 on an RBI single by junior Sydney Young. Sabrina Wick, who led off the frame with a single, stole second base before rounding third and scoring on the hit by Young.
Sabrina Wick went 3 for 4 with an RBI to power The Colony (15-8-1 overall, 10-2 District 10-5A). It was the feather in the cap for what was an outstanding two games at the plate for Wick, who went 7 for 8 with three RBI.
Waiters picked up the win in what was another dominant outing by the Lady Cougar senior right-hander. She struck out 12 to just one walk, three hits and one run.
The Colony, which has already clinched a playoff berth, has two games remaining in the regular season – Tuesday, April 19, at McKinney North and Friday, April 22, vs. Denison. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.