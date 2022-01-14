The Colony senior Josh Weatherall has accomplished a lot on the wrestling mat in his prestigious high school career. He’s a two-time state placer and the school record holder for most number of wins in one season.
Weatherall added another accomplishment to his resume on Jan. 8, winning all three matches via pin to earn first place in the 113-pound division at the Cougar Classic. He needed just 95 seconds to defeat Princeton’s Nathon Brentnall in the first-place match. Weatherall improved to 26-1 this season.
Weatherall was one of five Cougars who placed in their home tournament.
Riley Courtney wrestled to second place at 152 pounds with a 3-1 record. All three wins came via pin. He advanced to the final with a second-period pin of Rockwall’s Maddoc Johnson but lost by technical fall to Plano West’s Parham Molavifard in the championship match.
Elijah Waters earned third place at 182. He rebounded from a loss in the semifinals – just his second of the season – to outlast Plano West’s Josh Osula by an 8-6 decision in the third-place bout. Waters improved to 26-2 on the year.
Luis Arellano (106) and Juan Merchan (220) each took home fifth place for the Cougars, who finished in fifth place in the team standings.
The Colony returned to its home mat five days later on Thursday for a dual against Frisco Lone Star.
However, the Cougar boys were unable to build on a fast start in a 46-30 loss to the Rangers – a dual that The Colony led 12-0 after three matches.
Arellano earned six team points for the Cougars with his win by forfeit at 106 pounds.
After a double forfeit at 112, AJ Said earned a pin of Lone Star’s Bradley Cook at 120 for a 12-point lead for the Cougars. However, the Rangers won the next four bouts – all via fall – to rally into a 24-12 lead. The Cougars didn’t win again until Courtney’s pin in the 152-pound bout.
Earlier in the night, the Lady Cougars tripled up the Lady Rangers, 36-12.
Tabitha Bowden got the big night for The Colony girls’ wrestling team started in impressive fashion, earning a pin of Lone Star’s Kelly Sous in the 95-pound bout.
Alexia Jones needed just 54 seconds to pin Sophia Miller in the 128-pound match.
The Colony is scheduled to return to the mat Thursday for a triangular against Frisco High and Frisco Memorial. Matches will start at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.