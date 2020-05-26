When Lee Weddall took over The Colony’s boys soccer program, he had some specific goals in mind.
Making the playoffs should not be a magical celebration every year. Instead, the postseason should be an expectation, and reaching that point means you’ve got a top-flight program that is a consistent contender.
For three straight years, the Cougars have now etched their names into the playoffs, and although there was no shot of making a run because of the ongoing health crisis, Weddall knows just what this squad did accomplish during an impressive run to a top-four spot in District 8-5A.
“It took us probably all the way into a third of district to figure what really worked,” Weddall said. “We did so much experimenting to that point. We got to that point, and it was looking all good. That was taken away from them. But otherwise happy. We’ve made playoffs three years in a row.”
On paper, there was every conceivable reason to expect that The Colony would take a step back on the pitch and be on the outside looking in at year’s end.
A loaded senior class of eight players that finished in second place in 8-5A departed, including three district superlatives – the 8-5A offensive player of the year, the utility player of the year and the midfielder of the year – along with a crop of four players along who combined for 44 goals and 28 assists.
Turn to 2020, and it was not the same offensive firepower that The Colony boasted last year and many of Weddall’s teams have featured at both the high school and club level, yet they found different ways to win, especially as the season rolled on into the second half of district play.
Following a 2-2-2 record through the first half of the 8-5A gauntlet, the Cougars went 3-1-1 over the final five games – the only loss coming to undefeated back-to-back district champion Lake Dallas – with the final two games featuring 1-0 victories.
“You look at our last couple of games – we squeaked out 1-0 wins,” Weddall said. “It wasn’t pretty, but they followed instructions to the letter. We maybe got one or two chances in the game, and we grabbed one of them. That’s all we needed.”
With the way the Cougars were playing near the end, they felt confident that they could have won their first playoff game since 2014 – and maybe even advanced a few rounds and weeks further into the 5A bracket.
“I wouldn’t say it would have been pretty soccer, but I think we figured out a system of based on the personnel we had,” Weddall said. “It’s a team with no superstars. It’s a team that looks to nullify the opponent’s strength and then capitalize on any moments of carelessness. We won quite a few games.”
That’s quite an impressive feat for a 2020 senior class who had a lot of pressure riding on them, one class that had to step in for the 2019 group that made this playoff streak keep going.
But this batch of seniors did just that, figuring out ways to win in different ways while defying the odds as they made it three consecutive years of playing at least another game when the regular season is over.
“I think the pressure of them being a class that would be known for interrupting our annual playoff appearance was a pressure at first for them, but they learned to embrace it,” Weddall said. “Things decidedly improved once they bought in to a system of play that while not was particularly flamboyant in execution, it was effective.
“And they held each other accountable. That’s what you want as a coach. I say basically average teams are led by the coach and great teams are led by the players. For a while there I was having to do a little bit too much, but near the end they were taking way more ownership of the situations and holding themselves accountable. It was great.”
And maybe the younger players rolling through the program make it four straight.
“We just want to keep it going,” Weddall said. “We’re looking to go four in a row. That would be incredible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.