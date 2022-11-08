Rayna Williams

The Colony junior Rayna Williams is a two-time all-district honoree.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The Colony junior forward Rayna Williams has been a steady force for the Lady Cougars girls’ basketball team since she was a freshman.

Named to the District 10-5A second team in each of her first two seasons, Williams is a go-to player with instinctive abilities in regards to her passing, scoring and defense. Last season as a sophomore, she averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game.

