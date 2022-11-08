The Colony junior forward Rayna Williams has been a steady force for the Lady Cougars girls’ basketball team since she was a freshman.
Named to the District 10-5A second team in each of her first two seasons, Williams is a go-to player with instinctive abilities in regards to her passing, scoring and defense. Last season as a sophomore, she averaged nine points and seven rebounds per game.
For someone that averaged a near double-double, Williams strives to continue to become a great all-around player. Her goal this season is to become even better on offense. The Colony opened the 2022-23 season on Friday at home against Denton Guyer.
But Williams won’t be the first player from her family to play basketball for The Colony.
Her older sister, Jade, once a 5-star prospect and 2017 graduate of The Colony, averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals as a senior before going on to start 75 games for Duke University. Jade garnered district MVP honors in her final season with the Lady Cougars. She is now playing professionally in Greece.
Rayna’s younger brother, Lance, is entering his freshman season for the Cougar boys’ basketball team. Her older brother, Tre’, is a junior at Tulane. Tre’ has also played for Oregon State as well as Minnesota.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Williams discusses the upcoming season for The Colony, her expectations for this season and her family’s connection with basketball.
SLM: What excites you about the upcoming season for the Lady Cougars?
RW: I'm really excited about how much chemistry the team has built. And since we have some new teams and new competition, I feel like it would be really good.
SLM: What did you do to prepare yourself for this season?
RW: I've had multiple workouts and am trying to build my confidence on the court to be more of an offensive player.
SLM: What aspects of your game have improved the most since the time you were a freshman until now?
RW: My freshman year, I was more scared and not so confident. Now that I'm in my junior year, I've become more confident and as a leader on the team. My position on the team has gotten way higher.
SLM: Chanice Smith is in her first season as The Colony head girls basketball coach. What has she brought to the program?
RW: I feel like we're more connected and we are able to work more together on the court because she gives us a little more freedom to do what we do best. We are more of a defensive team this year. We are more focused on defense more than offense, but it will translate to offense.
SLM: You are the latest member of your family to play basketball. Your older sister, Jade, was a four-time all-state selection before going on to play for Duke and now overseas in Greece. Your older brother, Tre’, is currently with Tulane, while your younger brother, Lance, is entering his freshman season with The Colony. How much is basketball a big part of the lives of you and your siblings?
RW: It puts pressure on me to play at their level, and I want to be as good as them.
SLM: How excited are you for Lance to finally play high-school basketball?
RW: I'm very excited to see him play so that he can understand the difference in competition and elevate his level of basketball from middle school to high school. He has a lot of talent and he's very versatile because he can be in the paint as well as outside at the 3-point line.
