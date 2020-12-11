There have been a few games this season when The Colony boys basketball team has jumped out to an early lead, only to see its opponent rally for the victory. But, the Cougars appear to have turned a corner.
On Tuesday, The Colony raced out to a 23-12 lead in the first quarter and hardly took its foot off the gas to cruise to a 67-44 rout of Irving. The Cougars built on that lead in the second quarter to increase their advantage to 40-22 at the half before outscoring the Tigers 27-22 during the second half.
“I liked the way that we played the entire game,” said Cleve Ryan, The Colony head coach. “Our leading scorer on the season was not our leading scorer in that game. Tay (Mosher) has been our leading scorer, so it was good to that when he’s not the leading scorer in that game, we can get some contributions from some other people.”
Ryan said Mosher grabbed “a ton of rebounds,” saying that “he still affected the game in other ways.”
The Colony was paced by senior Eli Williams’ 21 points.
“He’s an energy guy,” Ryan said of Williams. “He’s got a lot of energy and can get it and use it. It was good having him out there.”
It was the second consecutive win by double digits for The Colony (4-5).
Mosher and senior Caden Sclafani each had 15 points, while Williams chipped in 10 points in a 63-46 victory for The Colony against Frisco Lebanon Trail on Dec. 4.
The Cougars scored the game’s first four points and continued to pour it on, leading by as many as 27 points during the first half.
Mosher passed the ball out of traffic to the right corner for junior Grayson Ryan, who made a 3-pointer 49 seconds into the second quarter to give The Colony its first double-digit lead at 19-7.
Senior Jahyden Davis capped off a dominant first half for the Cougars by burying a 3-pointer of his own with less than one minute remaining in the second quarter to give The Colony a 41-14 lead.
Six different Cougars scored during a 27-point second quarter for The Colony, including eight by Williams.
“We’ve actually come out and played well in several of our games,” coach Ryan said. “We came out and started well against Lebanon Trail. In the second half, we tried to put four quarters together. You never know how the energy is going to be a 4 o’clock game and what is going to happen, but our kids showed that they can play in any environment, any situation.”
Lebanon Trail picked up its intensity on both ends of the court in the second half. The Trail Blazers got as close as 54-41 after a Cadeb Reichmuth 3-pointer with exactly four minutes left. Jackson Theole also did his best to help Lebanon Trail make one final push, scoring 12 of his team-high 14 points during the second half. But, The Colony answered Reichmuth’s field goal with seven consecutive points to ice the victory, the final two coming on a Jaidyn Cotto layup.
Mason Fuller and Saketh Parvathaneni each had seven points for the Trail Blazers.
“It’s always good to win a game because they’re hard to come by,” coach Ryan said. “There are so many good teams in the area. Any time that your team wins, it gives them some confidence.”
The Colony hosts Denton Ryan on Dec. 15 before closing out non-district play on Dec. 18 against Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
