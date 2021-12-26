With the book about to close on 2021, it’s time to look back on the year that was in The Colony athletics.
Sports teams were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as one of the biggest snow storms in recent memory. Games were halted in February after icy roads and the loss of power in thousands of homes in the Dallas area forced school to be called off for several days. Amid the wintry weather and the global pandemic, The Colony turned in its share of highlight moments.
The Star Local Media sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, starting with the first half of that lineup.
6. Howard sets school record for career goals
Olivia Howard is a threat to score every time that her foot touches the soccer ball.
Howard has scored 48 goals in her short time gracing a Lady Cougar uniform. Howard, a junior, netted 31 goals last season, and accomplished a bit of history in the process. On Jan. 14 during a game against Keller Central, she set the school record for most career goals – a mark previously held by Ariana August, who scored 28 goals.
And the scary thing – especially for opponents – is that she still has two seasons left with the program. The Colony seeks its fourth straight playoff appearance this winter, and they’ll have Howard back again to help lead the charge.
7. Ikbal swims to regional title in 100 freestyle
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL changed the qualifying standards for the state swimming championships last season. Only the winner of each event in each of the four regional meets was guaranteed a berth into the state meet in San Antonio. The other spots were earned by individuals who posted the next eight-fastest times.
Realizing the qualification standards, The Colony’s Kaleb Ikbal put on quite the performance in his home pool and qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard freestyle, posting a winning time of 47.25 seconds. That same meet, he also broke his own school record in the 200 freestyle. He placed 12th in the 100 freestyle and 13th in the 200 freestyle at the state meet.
8. Pouncy hired to lead Lady Cougar basketball team
A longtime employee of Lewisville ISD, Lindsey Pouncy finally landed her first head-coaching job in July when she was named as the next head coach of The Colony girls basketball team. She previously spent one year as an assistant coach at Hebron and the previous seven in the same role at Marcus.
Pouncy had big shoes to fill after Colby Davis was hired as Arlington Martin head coach during the summer. Davis went 105-50 in her five seasons with The Colony with four straight trips to the regional quarterfinals, including two appearances in the regional semifinals.
Pouncy earned the first win of her head-coaching career last Friday, when The Colony rallied for a 38-33 win over Prosper Rock Hill.
9. Ho punches berth in regional golf tournament
Shooting rounds of 89 on the first day and 91 on the second day of the District 10-5A tournament for a two-day total of 180, Chloe Ho was one of two individual qualifiers from a non-qualifying team who advanced to the Region 2-5A tournament.
“She hit the ball great,” said John McDonald, The Colony head coach. “We’re happy to get her to regionals. Her putter didn’t work so well. It probably cost her seven shots a round. But, that is something that we’ll work on before regionals.”
Ho is a two-time regional qualifier.
10. Mosher named 10-5A Offensive Player of the Year
Tay Mosher is one of the best shooting forwards to have come through The Colony.
Mosher displayed his shooting abilities again last season, averaging 19 points and nine rebounds per game to lead the Cougar boys basketball team to another playoff berth.
On Jan. 8, he scored the 1,000th point of his illustrious high school career in a game against Denison. Following the season, Mosher was named the District 10-5A offensive player of the year.
Mosher is currently playing college basketball for East Carolina University.
