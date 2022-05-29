Competitors from more than 20 countries recently descended on Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the USA Karate Open, and that included a resident from The Colony.
Head instructor Sensei Adrian Galvan, who trains at The Colony-based Master Juan Galvan's Karate Academy, competed in the 84-kilogram Kumite category, which included current and former Olympians. He won matches against India, the current U.S. national champion and Venezuela before fighting Team USA teammate and friend, Olympian Brian Irr, in the finals.
Irr, who trains out of Plano's Academy of Classical Karate, was a member of the inaugural U.S. Olympic karate team at the 2021 Games in Tokyo.
A close match throughout, Irr won 5-3. Galvan walked away with silver for his second-place finish.
Galvan and Irr will represent Team USA at the 2022 Pan American Championships in Curacao. This event takes place over the Memorial Day weekend and is the top international competition this year.
While Galvin is focused on the Pan American Championships, he has already made his next move, having signed a contract to fight with Karate Combat.
Karate Combat is a premiere up-and-coming full contact karate organization. Fights take place in a matted pit.
Galvan’s fighter profile can be found on Karate.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.