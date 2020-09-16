It could have been easy for The Colony’s volleyball team to throw in the towel.
Frisco rattled off runs of 12-8 and 12-3 to conclude the first and second sets, which put The Colony in a quick two-sets-to-none hole during Tuesday’s season opener at Frisco High School.
Not wanting to be swept in Rachel Buckley’s regular-season head coaching debut for The Colony, the Lady Cougars put those struggles behind them and showed some resiliency in the third set.
It appeared that The Colony was headed for a fourth set with Frisco after the Lady Cougars jumped out to a 16-8 lead. But, just like in the previous two sets, the Lady Raccoons finished strong. Frisco ended the match on an 18-8 run to earn a three-set sweep of The Colony, 25-18, 25-13 and 26-24.
“I think nerves and youth played a huge role in their performance, but I couldn’t be more proud of my girls’ effort, especially in the third set after losing by such big deficits,” Buckley said. “They were scrappy and they fought.”
The determination that the Lady Cougars showed in the third set allowed them to work through all of their shortcomings as a young and inexperienced team.
Not only was Tuesday’s match the first one for Buckley as bench boss as she takes over for longtime coach Terri Harrod, but about 50% percent of the Lady Cougars’ squad is comprised of first-year varsity players.
Replacing the production of middle blocker Ashley Procious, now a freshman on Stephen F. Austin University’s volleyball team, as well as outside hitter Jayda Coleman, who is now playing softball for the Oklahoma Sooners, won’t be easy.
The Colony held leads on three different occasions early in the first set, but Frisco roared back behind the play of junior outside hitter and Texas A&M commit Lexi Guinn. With the Lady Cougars clinging on to a 4-3 lead, the future Lady Aggie blocked a kill attempt by The Colony on the very next point and then recorded back-to-back kills on the next two points as the Lady Raccoons took the lead for good.
Although Frisco never trailed in the second set, The Colony had its moments. Sophomore Nadia Inocan had a kill to cut what had been a 10-3 deficit to 13-10 and forced the Lady Raccoons to call a timeout. Junior middle blocker Lily Quinones had a kill of her own during that scoring flurry for the Lady Cougars. But, Frisco responded after the timeout and proceeded to end the set on a 12-3 run.
The Colony put that extended run by Frisco in the rearview mirror.
In the third set, a tip kill by Josie Bishop gave the Lady Cougars a 10-5 lead, forcing the Lady Raccoons into calling another timeout. Quinones added two more kills upon the resumption of play, the second of which hit the top of the net and rolled onto Frisco’s side of the court. All of a sudden, The Colony had increased its lead to 16-8.
Although Frisco worked through its mistakes to rally for the three-set win, Buckley said she was pleased with the response by her team early in the third set after The Colony had lost the first two sets by a combined 19 points.
“If this is our starting point, I am fired up,” she said. “Our goal going forward is focusing on the process, not the results, and learning how to handle pressure.”
