ARLINGTON – When Denton Guyer brought the go-ahead run to the plate with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Flower Mound head baseball coach Danny Wallace used a mound visit to reassure his confidence in junior pitcher Zack James.
“We just told him to take a deep breath and get one more batter and get out of the middle of their lineup, and things will be good,” Wallace said.
James refocused. The TCU commit induced a fly-ball out on the very next pitch that he threw to Guyer senior Jack Cagianello to end the threat. Flower Mound proceeded to tack on one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI double by senior Cole Ridenour, and James then completed a 4-1 Jaguars victory with three consecutive outs in the seventh inning at UTA’s Clay Gould Ballpark on Thursday evening.
Flower Mound (34-10-2) takes a 1-0 series lead in the Region I-6A final and can earn their first state tournament berth since 2014 with a win Friday, when the scene in the best-of-3 series will shift to Southlake Carroll. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Thursday’s game featured a near-30-minute delay because of electrical issues.
Guyer junior Hunter Gural watched the first pitch of the top of the third go outside of the strike zone for a ball. Moments later, Wildcats head coach Pat Watson, who led Guyer to the regional final for the first time, walked onto the field and asked for the stadium lights to be turned on.
It was a situation that caught Wallace off guard. Wallace thought Watson made the decision to “protect both pitchers.”
James came to a different conclusion.
“I kind of knew that they were trying to get the timing off, and I was just trying to stay hot,” he said. “I just tried to stay locked in as I could and continue what I was doing previously.”
The lengthy delay didn’t rattle James. He continued to do what he did best, which was to force Guyer to hit balls to the Jaguar defenders and make the Wildcats swing at pitches on the corners of the plate. James struck out nine against just five hits and one run (zero earned) on 110 pitches for his fourth consecutive complete game this postseason.
“I loved all 110 of them,” James said. “I feel like my slider was a lot better than it has been previously. I was just focused on attacking hitters and getting ahead with my fastball. I felt like all of my pitches, fastball, change-up, curve ball and slider, were working well.”
Flower Mound got more than enough run support for James in a two-run bottom of the third. An error on a ground ball that Jags senior Ryder McDaniel hit to Guyer junior third baseman Hawk Bowers struggled to field cleanly came back to haunt the Wildcats. Junior Josh Glaser followed with an RBI double to plate the first run of the ballgame. Glaser later scored on an RBI sacrifice fly-out by junior Adrian Rodriguez for a 2-0 lead.
“That’s what we do,” Wallace said. “We put pressure on people. We run the bases. We hit some balls pretty deep tonight, but we played in a big ballpark, and that’s what we wanted to be in tonight for a reason. It worked out.”
A couple of defensive mistakes by Flower Mound allowed Guyer to get one of those runs back in the very next inning.
After Guyer senior Lane Allen reached on a one-out single, Flower Mound attempted to turn a double play. However, the throw by Glaser sailed into right field. Allen advanced to third base and when the Jaguars misplayed the throw to third, he scored to reduce the Jaguar advantage to 2-1.
Flower Mound didn’t need long to get that run back. Junior Sam Distel led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and later scored on a sacrifice bunt by junior Garrett Wallace for a 3-1 lead.
Seeing blue: Flower Mound wins Game 1 of Region I-6A final
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.