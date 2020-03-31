As the rest of the world navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic, so is everyone at The Colony High School.
Sports are on hold right now. Professional leagues have suspended their seasons. The NCAA tournament is canceled. Spring sports seasons across many conferences in collegiate athletics are canceled.
And the UIL joined in the fray, suspending all sanctioned activities and saying that the earliest games can resume is more than a month from now on May 4.
“We’re all just kind of in limbo right now,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head football coach and athletic coordinator.
The Colony and high schools across the state are placing the highest priority on safety. Rangel and the school district’s No. 1 thought is ensuring the well being of the kids and everyone involved.
But what they also understand is how tough this news is to everyone. Student-athletes are left wondering whether or not their seasons will continue, particularly seniors who do not have another chance after this to cap off their careers in the way they’ve worked for years to achieve.
“You feel for those kids,” Rangel said. “Maybe we get to May and there’s, you never know, maybe there’s some modified things you can do, but we’ll just kind of play it by ear.”
This latest bit of news came at a time when athletics on campus were finding success again. The two soccer programs were gearing up for postseason runs after regular seasons where they continued to find their way to wins up and down the schedule.
The girls team is 8-2-1 and in second place in 8-5A, and there remains a chance it can split the district crown with Lake Dallas, who it split the season series with. Just one game remains on the regular season schedule – if it continues – and one win compounded with a Lake Dallas loss would add a trophy to the campus.
Meanwhile, the boys team – despite losing a remarkably talented 2019 senior class that had a slew of district honorees – weathered the storm and clinched a third consecutive playoff berth.
“I think they’ve just got to look back on what has been a good year anyway for them,” said Lee Weddall, The Colony boys soccer head coach. “They’ve, for the most part, got to play a lot and they’ve been part of a team. They’re a group that’s carried on the tradition of three times back to back to back playoffs, so it’s not as if they haven’t achieved something already. It’s good that we’ve made it. It’s great that we’ve made it even before this happened. It would have been awful knowing we had to win our last game or something to get in.”
For the soccer seniors – and those in the rest of the sports still going on – this is a difficult time to experience. Baseball, softball and all spring sports were just getting into the thick of things.
Rangel and the school want those seniors to get the opportunity to finish out their careers. It is a senior class loaded with talent, one Rangel said broke the school record for most scholarships in a single class.
The question on if their seasons and prep careers continue remains unanswered right now, though, but there is a shine of light at the end of the tunnel. Although the UIL has suspended all games until at least May 4, it did say that it is working hard to have state championships in each of the respective sports that still have seasons going on.
“We’ve got a scenario where our girls soccer team is having a banner year,” Rangel said. “Our boys soccer team has clinched a playoff spot if we come back and do some things. They graduated almost their entire team last year. I would never have guessed for them to be as successful as they were.
“And then you start talking about baseball and softball. Specifically, softball – Jayda Coleman is on the verge of breaking national records in the history of the world of softball. There’s a plan of what it was going to look like if and when she was going to get to some of these milestones that were not just for The Colony and not just for the state of Texas but in the sport of softball, in general.”
