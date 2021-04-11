Stephanie Bell
Flower Mound mayor
Business executive
Number of years you’ve lived in the town: 6 years
What is the biggest issue facing the town, and how would you address it?
*Candidate left answer blank
What is your opinion of how the town is doing financially, and are there any areas the town should refocus its spending?
Our AAA bond rating is the greatest testament to our financial health in Flower Mound. We are one of the only a few communities in Texas that can say the same. We should feel a great amount of pride in this.
What is your stance on supporting projects with apartments?
Furst Ranch, with projected apartments, will have a minor impact on our traffic but a huge impact in tax benefits. Very much looking forward to Furst Ranch. However, it would be wise to hold on the development of apartments until 377 is expanded.
Do you feel that Flower Mound is developing at the right pace?
Yes, I’m very excited for the future of Flower Mound. The Riverwalk has had its challenge but it’s worth noting that The Riverwalk has already directly impacted our community. My son was born at The Riverwalk, at Flower Mound Presby. My family impatiently stayed at the hotel waiting to meet their grandson. In fact, during our snowstorm, when we lost power, many of our residents stayed in that very hotel. Folks hear of The Riverwalk and tensions immediately raise; we immediately think about Restaurant Row, or Restaurant Wait. While the developer needs to be held accountable, The Riverwalk is directly impacting our community in a positive manner right now and will continue to do so.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I’m currently the elected President of our local Toastmasters chapter. I help train and develop folks around DFW in leadership, communication and negotiation skills.
Why are you the right person for this position?
When we moved here one of our Town Council members was under an ethics investigation, a lot of drama surrounded the town over the controversy, it still does. Representation is important and simply not voting or complaining hasn’t gotten me, or us, far. It never does. I have a 2 -year old son, and I care about where I raise my son. Integrity matters. I am dedicated and committed to you, my neighbor, and I’m committed to Flower Mound.
Anything else you would like to add?
We need to be mindful in our decisions, in avoiding becoming a “bedroom community.” The bedroom community concept has several implications related to economic development. Bedroom communities typically experience less economic activity due to residents leaving the area to contribute financially to nearby areas. From a municipal budgeting aspect, this can contribute to an unhealthy reliance on residential tax revenues instead of a balanced mix of residential and commercial tax revenues. If commercial development is discouraged from moving into Flower Mound, then sources of revenues from sales tax and commercial property tax fail to grow at the same rate as residential property taxes. This puts more burden on us residents to pay for our wonderful town service. I will continue to attract and keep companies like Stryker in Flower Mound.
