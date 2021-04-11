Stephen Richardson
Lake Dallas ISD School Board, Place 1
School principal
Number of years in the district: 36
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Many of our best educators are leaving our district for neighboring ones. I believe this is the result of many factors that we must do better at. Retaining our best teachers is important, the way we do that is by valuing them with support, competitive salaries, instructional resources, and professional growth opportunities. We do it by creating a culture of loving, serving, and caring not only our students and families, but our educators as well.
When our teachers feel successful, they will choose Lake Dallas over other districts because they are well taken care of and because Lake Dallas is home. Teachers are the number one contributor to students’ success. When there is a strong culture of caring for teachers in place, everyone benefits. This one philosophy is transformative!
As a board member I would provide oversight to ensure the needs of teachers are met so they in turn meet the needs of every student.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Priority 1:
I would advocate to eliminate a one-size fits all standardized test (STAAR). School ratings are much too focused on the STAAR test. I support real-time assessments that inform instruction, measure individual progress, and serve as one of multiple measures reflecting a student’s entire educational experience.
Many schools already have a number of diagnostic tools that can be used locally to meet these needs. These types of formative assessments should be low-stakes and used to identify strengths and weaknesses in areas that need improvement. The periodic assessments should happen throughout the year to track short and long-term goals.
Priority 2:
In 2019, House Bill 3 gave a huge boost to education funding, but even with this boost Texas ranks in the bottom 10 states in per-student funding $4000 behind the national average. I will advocate to fully fund public education by investing in teacher pay raises and additional dollars for low-income students.
Priority 3:
Texas families deserve a school system that creates a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting tomorrow’s challenges. We must continue to create pathways for all students so they are college and career ready. I will advocate to continue to add funding to support pathways through CTE or special programming for students.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
I am a big believer that all students need to be connected somewhere in their school outside of core content. The more opportunity we give students through fine arts, athletics, clubs, CTE, etc. the better chance we have at engaging students. I believe we need to expand our programs and give a wide-range of opportunities to get students excited about coming to school and helping them find a pathway to college or career.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Texas is ranked 41st in overall child well-being, including indicators related to economic well-being. Texas students need a safe and healthy educational environment in order to meet their full academic potential. I would advocate meeting student needs by expanding the mental wellness services for the district. Also, implementing from HB 3 a full day Pre-K program for low economic students. Research shows that full-day Pre-K students are better prepared for Kindergarten and they demonstrate higher scores in language, math, social-emotional development, health, literacy and cognitive development.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
As lifelong Falcons, both my wife and I have a deep love for our town and the unique tradition and pride that people in the Lake Cities area have. We, along with our parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and now our children all wear green and white proudly. We have a long family tradition rooted not only in this town, but in the Lake Dallas ISD Educational System.
Both my wife and I graduated as 13 year seniors from LDHS and we’re blessed to have been taught by some of the most loved and respected teachers and administrators during our time there. I am falcon born, falcon raised and proud to still carry on the tradition today.
