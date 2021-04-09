*Steve Babick
CarrolltonCity Council, Place 1
Chief financial officer, small business owner
Number of years in the city: 27 Years
What is the biggest challenge facing Carrollton, and how would you address it?
Managing growth and dealing with an aging Infrastructure are key challenges facing the city. Additional challenges including the impending state changes to sales tax, COVID fallout and an inexperience council (turnover in all but two seats, excluding place 1) all present disruption and consequences to the prosperity Carrollton has experience for the last decade. The Silver Line Transit from Plano to DFW provides an economic boon to city – how we embrace it to mitigate downside while leveraging for redevelopment and renaissance of our aging Infrastructure and shopping centers, repurpose aging warehouse stock and promote new outside investment. #DestinationCarrollton is key to bringing resources to address the infrastructure and growing pains raised. Bringing the Vintage Railroad (example) and leveraging our destination point assets (Downtown, city centers, H-Mart) to fund our public safety and reduce resident tax burdens will continue to keep Carrollton AAA rated to fund the resources required.
What should be the priorities as Carrollton continues to redevelop?
Per the vision established by Mayor Falconer: "To be the community that families and businesses want to call home," I will remain a staunch ally to deliver through the following:
#CarrolltonPRIDE Priorities
- P - Public safety – Primary role is to keep our people, places and things safe. We need to ensure they have the “tools of the trade” to do their job to keep us safe ... I #BackTheBlue and #HugAFireman too.
- R - Redevelopment – a renaissance – investing to turn what’s old new again. Renaissance stimulates the city economy, protects home values (our biggest asset), and keeps our traffic flowing – a growing issue.
- I - Infrastructure – Our Infrastructure Report Card has improved almost a full letter grade. We must continue to do more here by putting our excess sales tax money to work to address infrastructure, traffic concerns and maintain our parks and trails – a key asset to attract residents and businesses – including restaurants.
- D - Diversity – Policies and programs that embrace our differences and encourage involvement and inclusion of our minority populations, cultures and varied demographic residents will continue to pay dividends as investment is brought to Carrollton and promotes harmony among our neighbors.
- E - Economic development – A strong voice on council to promote programs that entice investment into Carrollton, bringing sales taxes, expanding commercial tax base, jobs and overall growth to our community to maintain AAA rating and reduce our property tax rate for seven straight years.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
The city needs to ensure the needs of the residents are being met and each year we review the goals and budget to ensure alignment. While we could always spend more on creating destination points, trail systems, roads and infrastructure, public safety and more, we must balance our spending levels to ensure an appropriate balance between property tax revenue and sales tax to ensure our residents are not burdened with amenities that only few will use. This approach is why we balance the general fund to the essential services funded by property tax and leverage the “ebb and flow” of sales tax to fuel incremental growth and raise our commercial base. Additionally, leveraging “enterprise funds” and “rainy day savings” ensures those amenities used by few are funded by those users primarily and that replacement funding is saved during useful life for vehicles and more. I would continue to invest to bring #DestinationCarrollton initiatives such as the Historic Vintage Railroad to Carrollton, connecting Fort Worth Stock Yards-Grapevine-Historic Carrollton. Lastly investing in redevelopment/renaissance efforts along the Silver Line to bring new life to an aging area while mitigating impact to our quiet neighborhoods is essential.
Are there any needs in the city not being met?
The COVID impacts on the city are not fully known and further investment to address vaccination clinic support of our counties and ensure access to those desiring is so important for us to emerge in a new-normal post-COVID. The lingering impact on those needing social services and the demands the city may face as a result through our partnership with Metrocrest Services remains uncertain as does the resources available as a result of tax law changes to sales tax income the city receives.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have been a volunteer in Carrollton since 1994 at the Neighborhood Church (St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church), school district, Citizens Police Academy, city Boards & Commissions (Property Standards, Historic Preservation & Advisory Commission and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone – TIRZ) levels prior to being first elected to City Council. Initially elected in 1994 (Place 6) and serving a term before stepping down to run for mayor, I returned to council in 2018 (Place 1) and am seeking re-election to a second term. My progressive experience across each of these levels makes me uniquely qualified to represent the residents and ensure collaboration across our city network to promote inclusion and involvement by all. My involvement in support of small business initiatives and start-up mentorship, economic development and promoting investment into Carrollton and ensuring city policies to embrace a one-stop approach and the “tools of the trade” to entice investment has yielded significant investment in Carrollton and the Metrocrest area. Engaged and involved through this timeline has become a family affair, we live, work, play and volunteer to support Carrollton in the past-present-future.
Why should people vote for you?
Residents should consider my experience and the progress and forward-thinking leadership I have brought to City Council during my tenure. I have been engaged and involved in virtually all the good things brought to fruition and in progress over the recent past, supporting two mayors to deliver upon the vision to make Carrollton home. With momentum on our side, we need strong leadership on council to ensure we navigate the uncertainty of COVID, state sales tax law changes, Silver Line go-live and explosive population growth in the area to keep pace in an optimal way. With turnover in all but twp seats, our average tenure across the Council is 1.4 years (excluding my seat) and experience promotes a stable vision staff can execute upon to meet the needs of Carrolltonians.
Anything else you would like to add?
Our work remains far from done, and the council carries the torch for such a short term. Our responsibility on council is to continue to develop volunteers to carry the torch forward. I have been committed to doing this during my term on council, appointing more new volunteers from of our diverse community that have never served to boards and commissions and preparing for the next slate of candidates to serve for the next 10 years. I hope voters will elect from those that have served their community and voted in local elections to represent them, versus candidates that haven’t.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.